Coupled Up: Dream Doll And Blac Chyna’s Ex-Bae YBN Almighty Jay Have Helicopter Date In Los Angeles [Video]

Dream Doll Vlogs Her Romanic Chopper Date With YBN Almighty Jay

ICYMI Dream Doll and Blac Chyna’s ex YBN Almighty Jay are a couple.

The teen and the twenty-something have been spotted hanging out tough on social media, but just this past weekend they had their first official date. The rappers couple up to take a romantic helicopter ride around southern California. Jay surprised Dream Doll with a luxury car service, smelling like “cheesecake” before they arrived at their final destination.

Right before they board, Dream and Jay lightly talk out their trust issues and have dessert. How sweet.

Are you here for these two as a couple?