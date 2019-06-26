Culture Creators Hosted Its Biggest & Boldest “Innovators & Leaders”Awards Brunch This ﻿BET Weekend

Culture Creators Hosted Its Biggest & Boldest “Innovators & Leaders”Awards Brunch BET Weekend

Culture Creators hosted its fourth annual “Innovators & Leaders” Awards Brunch at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the International Ballroom on Saturday,June 22. It was hosted by Tanika Ray, co-host of EXTRA, and DeMarco Morgan, co-anchor of CBS2 News This Morning. The event also welcomed corporate partners such as Hilton, Don Julio Tequila, Pepsi, Lyft, and Lexus. Celebrating leaders throughout the creative community and upholding a commitment to diversity,at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the International Ballroom on Saturday,June 22. It was hosted by Tanika Ray, co-host of EXTRA, and DeMarco Morgan, co-anchor of CBS2 News This Morning. The event also welcomed corporate partners such as Hilton, Don Julio Tequila, Pepsi,, and Lexus.

This year, businessman, television producer, comedian, philanthropist, and founder, owner, and CEO of Entertainment Studios, Byron Allen accepted the Icon Award. His acceptance of the honor was preceded by a Culture Chat that engaged attendees, moderated by Amy DuBois Barnett, the EVP, Digital + Chief Content Officer of The Grio —an Entertainment Studios-owned platform.

Michael Ealy presented James Lopez with the Culture Creator Award for Film & Television Excellence, while Marsai Martin spoke directly to young girls of color who don’t feel like they belong, as she accepted her honor of Innovator of the Year.

Check out the full list of honorees, photos, and more on the flip!