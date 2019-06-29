For The Fellas: Ashana Finesse Is The Creative Caked-Up Cutie Bringing Trini Thiccness To Your Timeline
Instagram Model Ashana Finesse Is Quite A Sight To Behold
It’s been a while since we brought you all some unadulterated eye candy and being that summer is now upon us we thought it only right that we heat things up a lil’ bit.
Meet Ashana Finesse, an island gyal who sings, raps, and takes BOMB a$$ pics.
Hell, Ashana might could even change your oil.
When we asked to Ashana about her goals this is what she had to say:
“My goal is really to make Ashana Finesse a household name in both music and modeling. Also, to break the stigma that IG models just post nice pictures. There’s a lot of substance and personality to me as you can see on my page. I’m a little quirky but I’m pretty awesome.
I’m just a lil island gyal from a place so far from where I am now and I never thought it was possible because I didn’t believe in myself.”
Cheers to that. Flip the page over to see much, much more of Ashana.
View this post on Instagram
Is it 🔥 or 🔥🔥🔥? 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙖 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚 – 𝙂𝙮𝙖𝙡 𝙄𝙣 2’𝙨 🎶 Go listen the full track – 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊 𝐈𝐍 𝐁𝐈𝐎 ⬆️ Music Video Comin Soon! Fun Fact : Normally my dog never stays still for a camera this Issa once in a lifetime 😂♥️ | 🎥 by @synematic_media ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ #ashanafinesse #rapper #fashionnova #rap #rottweiler #femalerapper #cardib #nickiminaj #nomakeup #grmdaily #drake #migos #natural #bareface #swimsuit #curvygirl #black #hiphop
View this post on Instagram
Since A bunch of y’all hit my dm for a walk vid in this outfit. Here ya go 😘💕 #WalkWithFinesse | 🎥 @synematic_media ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ #ashanafinesse #fashionnova #novababe #curvygirl #cellulite #black #blackandwhite #ootd #melanin #walkaway #smile #confidence #styleinspo #elegant #legs #urbanfashion #natural #motd
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
How was your 2018? ♥️ Honestly, Mine started of depressing, lost a close family member and it took a toll on me. 😞He’s still always in my thoughts. 🙏🏽 I’ve accomplished a lot this year, I just don’t post everything on social media. Cuz some people just follow to gimme their bad eye 😂So many great things happened for me coming down to the end of the year, I literally couldn’t believe it. I’m grateful for every blessing. I hope y’all have an amazing 2019💕| 📸 @synematic_media ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ #ashanafinesse #2018 #happynewyear #fashionnova #positivevibes #mauve #bbw #bootyfordays #stylediaries #thickwomen #plussize #tattoo #inkedgirls #curvygirl #motd #legs #melanin #lotd #ootd #styleblogger
