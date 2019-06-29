For The Fellas: Ashana Finesse Is The Creative Caked-Up Cutie Bringing Trini Thiccness To Your Timeline

Instagram Model Ashana Finesse Is Quite A Sight To Behold

It’s been a while since we brought you all some unadulterated eye candy and being that summer is now upon us we thought it only right that we heat things up a lil’ bit.

Meet Ashana Finesse, an island gyal who sings, raps, and takes BOMB a$$ pics.

Hell, Ashana might could even change your oil.

When we asked to Ashana about her goals this is what she had to say:

“My goal is really to make Ashana Finesse a household name in both music and modeling. Also, to break the stigma that IG models just post nice pictures. There’s a lot of substance and personality to me as you can see on my page. I’m a little quirky but I’m pretty awesome.

I’m just a lil island gyal from a place so far from where I am now and I never thought it was possible because I didn’t believe in myself.”

