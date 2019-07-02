Bossip Be Trippin’: History, Hiking & HEAPS Of Lobster–Could Cape Cod National Seashore Be Your Next Girls Trip?

#FindYourPark…

Cape Cod National Seashore Could Make For Your Next Girls Trip

What do you imagine when you hear Cape Cod? The geographic cape that extends into the Atlantic Ocean from the southeastern corner of mainland Massachusetts should bring to mind visions of boating, sand dunes, picturesque views, and coastal relaxation. Not only that, it should make you think about how you can take a bite out of history before biting into the Cape’s coastal deliciousness.

BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada recently traveled to Cape Cod National Seashore with the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, and L.L. Bean, the National Park Foundation’s premier partner, to answer the nationwide rallying call to “Find Your Park”/ “Encuentra Tu Parque” and explore the knowledge available at America’s National Parks. Unbeknownst to many, there are more than 400 national parks and thousands of recreational and historic sites across the country—some of which are right in your background.

We were invited to “find our park” and check out Cape Cod in all its glory.

Take a trip with BOSSIP to Cape Cod below.

While visiting Cape Cod National Seashore, we hit Coastguard Beach where you can encounter wildlife like curious gray seals and take in the seemingly never-ending beach where the Nauset Lighthouse, famously seen on Cape Cod chips, is nestled in the background still watching the shore well over 100 years later.

While dining waterside we watched surfers catch waves while learning more about the cape via Brian Carlstrom, Superintendent of Cape Cod National Seashore who acted as our personal tour guide and encouraged us all to return to Cape Cod for some R&R.

We later visited the Marconi site to learn about Guglielmo Marconi, who sent the first transatlantic wireless communication between the United States and Europe.

You can do more than just learn about history at the beach, if you were on a girls trip you could lay shore side or go hiking before relaxing in coastal accommodations.

If you and your girls were looking for Cape Cod’s fresh cuisine and fun, however, locals recommend these hot spots; Marley’s in Chatham, the Bookstore & Restaurant that also features waterfront views, Mac’s for fresh lobster rolls and PB Boulangerie & Bistro, one of the “finest French bakeries” on the coast. While we didn’t have a chance to indulge at these spots, we did check out John’s Footlong in Provincetown and this was the delectable result;

Speaking of Provincetown if you ever visit, you can indulge in one of a kind experiences like sand dune tours. This one-hour tour through Provincetown’s natural landscape could be a fun adventure for you and your ladies. Art’s Dune Tours took us on an extensive drive through sand dunes, the coastal dunes where there are 19 dune shacks available for weekly rent if you’re lucky enough to win a local lottery.

If you’re selected to stay in one of the shacks, you’ll follow in the footsteps of past poets and artists like playwright Eugene O’Neill, and reflect (without running water or electricity) while really recharging your crystals and centering yourself with nature—if you dare.

They’re a hot ticket in town and Provincetown gets FLOODED with applicants ready to experience the solitude of a shack.

If the dune shacks aren’t your speed, you could go the more traditional route and book a BEAUTIFUL room at the Awol, a boutique hotel complete with fire pits and a pool parallel to the natural beauty of Provincetown’s saltwater ponds. The reclusive space is a great way to wind down after enjoying the lively Bourbon street style revelry of Provincetown’s famed Commercial Street.

Could you take a girls trip to Cape Cod? WE could. Could YOU?

