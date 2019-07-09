(Alleged) Future Jumpoff Larsa Pippen Is Coming For Jordyn Woods (Who Is HALF Her Age) With New Accusations And Getting DESTROYED

The internet has spent the past two weeks blasting Khloe Kardashian for having the caucasious audacity to insult Jordyn Woods, calling her “fat”, for whatever her involvement was in the situation that led to it being revealed (once again) that Tristan Thompson is not a faithful man. In fact, all of the Kardashians have been lined up to get dragged. One person lost in the shuffle who deserves this medicine too is one Larsa Pippen.

The Kim Kardashian facial cosplay enthusiast was right there with Kimora Lee and everyone else in Kim’s circle ready to blast and insult a young woman who is half their ages. Larsa, who, if you recall torpedoed her own marriage to Scottie Pippen and allegedly became Random (rapper) Future Jawn #49, really is in a glass house trying to preserve sanctities of marriages but that didn’t stop her from trying to bully the hell out of Jordyn.

In a recent podcast interview, Larsa doubled down on her attacks, this time claiming that Jordyn and Tristan had other “situations”:

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’ ” Pippen said. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it…there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room.”

You and @larsapippen who cheated on her husband with community d$&k @1future have no leg to stand on.. have several seats, my guy 🙄 pic.twitter.com/WdbbkfcKR0 — Kamala For President (@VanLeBronJames) July 9, 2019

Really? She’s still doing this? Whatever the case, Twitter is fed TF up. Take a look at how she’s been getting dragged this WHOLE time and how the podcast only made it worse.