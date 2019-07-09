Bratatata: Business Gal Onika Eyeing Talent Via #MegatronChallenge For Her Own Music Label

Queen Music: Nicki Minaj Hints At Starting Her Own Music Label

Nicki Minaj is ready to expand her Barb focused empire into a music label. The rapper already broke records at Apple radio with her Queen Radio podcast, but could that reach be transferred into a music label? It’s probable.

Over the weekend, Onika introduced the “Megatron Challenge”, dropping the instrumental to her single “Megatron“. The rapper is encouraging fans to freestyle over the beat or dance in groups. Winners get cash prizes.

# MegatronChallenge by @ NICKIMINAJ starts today through July 27th. 1st place: $10K + visit Nicki 2nd place: $5K 3rd place: $1K RULES: dance or rap on the beat (tag nicki). dance can be in a group but rap has to be solo.

Nicki added yesterday that the rapper who wins get signed to her label.

So far, Nicki has shared over a dozen clips of folks hungry to win the prizes on her Instagram page. When asked about other positions at her unnamed music label, Nicki says she’s hiring hoes (sike), A&Rs, producers, and ghostwriters. Shot, shot, shot, shots!

Hoes… sike I’m looking for A&R’s, producers, GHOST WRITERS🥴, etc https://t.co/bCsTx22I11 — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2019

What do YOU think? Would you be here to listen to any of these Barbs doing their best #MegatronChallenge freestyles? Hit the flip to see who is in the running.