Odell Beckham Jr. Rinses Out The Peroxide, Rocks Black Beard & Waves For 2019 ESPYs
Living breathing “Dance, Dance Revolution” Odell Beckham has a new look. The quarterback was in attendance at the 2019 ESPYs at the Microsoft Theater where he presented Saquon Barkley with the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Before that, however, he walked the red carpet in a Prada (kangaroo inspired?) khaki suit…
and posed with a (pre-ESPYs controversy) Usher.
Mostly it was his new look that stood out. Odell’s traded in his peroxide parched locks in favor for his naturally dark-colored ‘do.
Mind you this was Odell at a previous ESPYs.
Are YOU feeling Odell Beckham’s back to black new look?
Odell was clearly in a silly mood last night.
In addition to his hair, photogs caught close-ups of Odell’s tattoos last night that includes Tupac and Muhammad Ali.
ICYMI, check out the complete list of the 2019 ESPYS winners:
Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley
Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson
Best Record Breaking Performance: Drew Brees
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi’s perfect 10
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi
Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Bowler: Norm Duke
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimović
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
Best Esports Moment: oLarry returns to NBA2k
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw
Best Team: US Women’s National Soccer Team
Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, and Dwyane Wade
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup
SPECIAL AWARDS
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis
Best Coach: Jim Calhoun
