“Life After Lockup”: After All The Drama With Sarah, Did Megan Do Michael Dirty? [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Reunites With Michael, But She Has A Surprise He Won’t Like
On Friday’s new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure, “Life After Lockup” Megan and Michael are back with all their messiness — but this time the tables have turned. Check out an exclusive clip below:
Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:
Tracie celebrates freedom, but Clint is keeping a big secret. Michael risks all when he threatens parole. Brittany breaks down when she gets devastating news in court. Scott flips when Lizzie confronts him about another woman.
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “TRIALS & TRIBULATIONS” – Airs Friday, July 12th at 9/8C on WEtv
