“Life After Lockup”: After All The Drama With Sarah, Did Megan Do Michael Dirty? [VIDEO]

Megan Reunites With Michael, But She Has A Surprise He Won’t Like

On Friday’s new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure, “Life After Lockup” Megan and Michael are back with all their messiness — but this time the tables have turned. Check out an exclusive clip below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Tracie celebrates freedom, but Clint is keeping a big secret. Michael risks all when he threatens parole. Brittany breaks down when she gets devastating news in court. Scott flips when Lizzie confronts him about another woman.​

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: LIFE AFTER LOCKUP – “TRIALS & TRIBULATIONS” – Airs Friday, July 12th at 9/8C on WEtv

