SMH: Airplane Cleaning Employee Allegedly Swiped Toni Braxton’s Birdman Engagement Ring AND Other Expensive A$$ Jewelry Totaling $2.5M

Airplane Cleaning Employee Allegedly Stole Toni Braxton’s Jewelry Totaling $2.5 Million

It seems one airplane service employee tried to get in on the celebrity wealth when he allegedly swiped Toni Braxton‘s engagement ring.

According to TMZ, Braxton testified at a Thursday trial for the suspect saying she was heartbroken that he stole her engagement ring and other precious jewelry.

Sources say three airplane cleaning service employees witnessed a fellow co-worker search through a piece of carry-on luggage that Braxton forgot after landing in L.A. The three witnesses say they were on the Delta jet and saw the defendant pilfer Toni’s $1 million engagement ring, two Rolexes, four expensive watches and two pairs of vintage earrings. The grand total of the theft rounded out to $2.5 MILLION.

Sources say the jewelry is still missing. While leaving the court, Toni told TMZ she hopes the thief has some remorse and returns her jewelry, especially the engagement ring Birdman presented Braxton with the ring when he proposed to her back in February 2018.