Yams & Glam: Queen THICConcé Met Princess Meghan At “The Lion King” Premiere In London & Blew Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Queen Beyoncé Meets Princess Meg & Shatters Twitter

So, it FINALLY happened: Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle met Queen THICConcé at the star-studded premiere of “The Lion King” in London where everyone stared in awe at the two heavenly beauties (BEY CALLED MEG HER PRINCESS) who overshadowed the soon-to-be smash hit movie.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Queen Bey meeting Princess Meghan on the flip.

