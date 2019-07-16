Baller Talk: Desus & Mero Chop It Up With Fellow Bronx Native Kemba Walker [Video]

Kemba Walker Stops By The Set Of Desus & Mero

Boston Celtics baller Kemba Walker stopped by the set of DESUS & MERO this week to talk to his fellow BX natives about all the good things that come with being from the Bronx.

While he’s in the building, Walker goes into detail about how it feels to be a free agent, his thoughts on the current state of the NBA, his move to Boston and what it’s like as a city, and the best place to get pizza in The Bronx.

Check out the conversation below to see what goes down: