Beyoncé Says The Lion King Soundtrack Will Be ‘Love Letter To Africa’ In Rare Sit-Down Interview [Video]

Beyoncé Talks “Lion King” Album

Robin Roberts has done the almost impossible; getting Beyoncé to do a sit-down interview.

Bey recently sat down with the GMA host to talk the “Lion King” compilation album that she’s calling a “love-letter to Africa.” As previously reported she personally produced-and-curated the project titled, “The Lion King: The Gift.”

It features global artists and is due out July 19, the same day the film hits theaters.

This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it,” Knowles-Carter told ABC News. “I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” she said, adding that they used “a lot” of drums and “incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America. “We’ve kind of created our own genre and I feel like the soundtrack is the first soundtrack where it becomes visual in your in your mind,” she explained. “The soundscape is more than just the music because each song tells the story of the film.”

Watch Beyonce talk “The Lion King: The Gift” above.