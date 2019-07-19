The Brand Is Strong: Megan Rapinoe Learns Bronx Slang & Talks World Cup On ‘Desus & Mero’ [Video]

Desus & Mero Chop It Up With Megan Rapinoe

On the latest episode of DESUS & MERO, the Bodega Boys sit down with US Women’s Soccer Team Co-Captain and two-time Fifa World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe.

While she’s in the building, the boys teach Megan what “pino” really means in the Bronx, talk about her World Cup wins, and get into what it’s like trash talking on such a big platform. Peep their conversation down below to hear how it all goes down: