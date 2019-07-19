SMH: A$AP Rocky Will Be Detained In Sweden For Another Week As Prosecutor Asks For More Time To Investigate His Case

A$AP Rocky To Be Detained For At Least Another Week

Unfortunately for A$AP Rocky, it doesn’t look like he’s getting out of jail as soon as we initially expected.

According to the most recent reports on the rapper’s case in Sweden, the prosecution has put forth a request for more time to investigate. BBC News reported early Friday morning that prosecutor Daniel Suneson is asking for an extension that would run until next Thursday, July 25–also meaning that Rocky would remain detained until then.

“We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time, until Thursday next week in order to complete the preliminary investigation,” Suneson said in a statement excerpted in the latest report. The court decided that Rocky should stay in custody during this time “because of the flight risk,” according to prosecutors.

This most recent update comes on the same day as Rocky’s expected detention hearing, also coming only a few hours after Kim Kardashian thanked the White House for their alleged assistance in trying to get Rocky back home free Rocky.