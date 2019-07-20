Race Matters: G-Eazy Owns His White Privilege After Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Double Standard In A$AP Rocky’s Swedish Arrest
G-Eazy Responds To Jada Pinkett-Smith Tweet About A$AP Rocky Sweden Arrest
A$AP Rocky’s Swedish detention is some bulls#!t and each that the passes the call for his release gets louder and louder stateside.
Yesterday it struck Jada Pinkett Smith that there is a disparity in Sweden’s treatment of a white rapper like G-Eazy and a Black rapper like Rocky who were both charged with assault…
Gerald had drugs too and STILL didn’t get half the punishment that Rocky is currently receiving.
For those of you stuck on the comments that Rocky made previously about Black Lives Matter, Jada had a lil’ somethin’ somethin’ for y’all too…
While it’s not clear that this is a direct response, it’s pretty clear that G-Eazy was hearing the talk about his case vs. Rocky’s and wanted to make sure that people know where he stands.
At least he’s self-aware.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on Twitter trying to win brownie points during the same week he told women of color to “go back where you came from”
Even people like Justin Bieber can see the jig…
That part.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.