Race Matters: G-Eazy Owns His White Privilege After Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Out Double Standard In A$AP Rocky’s Swedish Arrest

G-Eazy Responds To Jada Pinkett-Smith Tweet About A$AP Rocky Sweden Arrest

A$AP Rocky’s Swedish detention is some bulls#!t and each that the passes the call for his release gets louder and louder stateside.

Yesterday it struck Jada Pinkett Smith that there is a disparity in Sweden’s treatment of a white rapper like G-Eazy and a Black rapper like Rocky who were both charged with assault…

Hold it … G-Eazy got to strike a deal a day and half after possession of drugs and assault charges??? But you’re holding Rocky. We got the message loud and clear Sweden. Trust me … we got it. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 19, 2019

Gerald had drugs too and STILL didn’t get half the punishment that Rocky is currently receiving.

For those of you stuck on the comments that Rocky made previously about Black Lives Matter, Jada had a lil’ somethin’ somethin’ for y’all too…

We all make mistakes and we can deal with that … in house … once he gets home. #freeASAP pic.twitter.com/TCMAVQR0HE — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 19, 2019

While it’s not clear that this is a direct response, it’s pretty clear that G-Eazy was hearing the talk about his case vs. Rocky’s and wanted to make sure that people know where he stands.

This is the sad truth…The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism. Let's call it what it is. He should not be behind bars right now. My heart goes out to @asvpxrocky pic.twitter.com/PHDrKsfiUF — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) July 20, 2019

At least he’s self-aware.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is on Twitter trying to win brownie points during the same week he told women of color to “go back where you came from”

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Even people like Justin Bieber can see the jig…

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

That part.