Heyyy Hypocrites: Jess Hilarious Calls Out Megan, JT And Caresha For Leading The Hot/City Girls Astray All Summer [Video]

Pure Comedy: Jess Hilarious Ends Hot Girl Vs. City Girl Debate

Jess Hilarious is making some really good points about this “city girls” and “hot girls” summer debate floating around social media. How are fans supposed to enjoy the music when the women rapping it aren’t REALLY living it? Yung Miami aka Caresha is pregnant and love with her boothang Southside. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is coupled up with Money Bagg Yo.

“We trynna live up to this hot girl, city girl sh*t…and our f*cking leaders are in love. These b*tches in whole relationships.”

Are these “leaders” really fishy? What do YOU think? Hit play.