Have You Seen You? ‘Alphet’ Aficionado Offset Disses Yalls Lil Designer Fashions, Gets Dragged By His Bedazzled Bando Blouses
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Fashion Icon Offset
WHEW CHILLAY, the audacity AND delusion of living designer label mannequin Offset dissing someone else’s style in a genuinely BEFUDDLING (and overwhelming SURREAL) moment that sparked hilariously petty slander across the internet.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Offset’s fashion shade on the flip.
