Yeaaa Bwoyeee: Flavor Flav’s Love Search Transcended Him From Public Enemy To Public Icon

When it’s all said and done, legendary Public Enemy hype man-turned-Reality TV icon Flavor Flav will be remembered as the greatest to ever kiss beautiful women in the mouf on national TV.

And by in the mouf, we mean ALL UP IN ZEE MOUF with dusty gold teeth and a childish clock dangling from his neck on VH1’s CLASSIC dating show “Flavor of Love” that changed reality TV forever.

Now, for the those (born after 1999) who may be unfamiliar, a collection of thirsty baddies shamelessly vied for Flav’s attention by completing challenges/doing literally anything to catch his beige-colored eye and stay on the show.

Each contestant was given a nickname by Flav who, despite being facially questionable, was propped up as a prize worth fighting for. Literally.

After each episode, one contender was eliminated while the rest received bedazzled clocks that extended their stay in Flav’s mansion-esque crib for another week.

Yep, Flavor Flaaav and his glorious gaggle of clock-chasing stragglers paved the way for an endless wave of deliciously trashy Celebreality dating shows that spawned stars like the famously messy (and meme-able) “New York.”

At this point, it’s safe to say we’ll never see another game-changing pop culture phenomenon like “Flavor of Love” that inspired some of our guiltiest TV pleasures.

Stuffed with larger-than-life personalities and sheer ridiculousness, it will live on forever as the gold standard for quality Trash TV.

