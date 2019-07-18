Hot Girl Summer Sovereign Wendy Williams Wears Tiara To Celebrate Her 55th Birthday

Wendy Williams Celebrates 55th Birthday

Hot girl Wendy Wiliams looked ready to party Wednesday while rocking a HUGE tiara on her head. The talk show host who turns 55 today was spotted on the streets of New York wearing a crown fit for a beauty queen and a hot pink dress while waving to the paparazzi.

Wendy will host a special birthday edition of her show today that will feature her newly reconciled friend Andy Cohen.

Unbeknownst to many, Andy and Wendy had a falling out reportedly after Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter expressed his dislike for Andy. Now that Wendy’s a single (hot girl), she’s free to be friends with the fellow host.

“Andy and Wendy are looking forward to officially squashing any remaining beef between them on Wendy’s birthday show,” an insider told Hollywood Life “Andy and Wendy have both really missed their friendship, but Andy felt pushed out and found it extremely challenging to be friends with Wendy while Kevin was in the picture,” the pal continued. “Now that he’s out, Wendy and her team felt it was imperative to invite Andy onto her special show. Kevin made it very clear he wasn’t a fan of Andy for no real reason, really.

It’s Wendy’s birthday and @Andy Cohen from “Watch What Happens Live” stops by to celebrate! Plus, Bahar Takhtehchian shows us the hottest deals from “Wendy’s Summer Sale” available at https://t.co/eDlnAMTIyc. pic.twitter.com/xpRy9LoQxd — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) July 18, 2019

Back on @WendyWilliams tomorrow for the first time in SIX YEARS! Cannot wait!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 17, 2019

Will YOU be watching the Wendy/Andy Cohen reunion???