Hot Girl Summer Sovereign Wendy Williams Wears Tiara To Celebrate Her 55th Birthday
Wendy Williams Celebrates 55th Birthday
Hot girl Wendy Wiliams looked ready to party Wednesday while rocking a HUGE tiara on her head. The talk show host who turns 55 today was spotted on the streets of New York wearing a crown fit for a beauty queen and a hot pink dress while waving to the paparazzi.
Wendy will host a special birthday edition of her show today that will feature her newly reconciled friend Andy Cohen.
Unbeknownst to many, Andy and Wendy had a falling out reportedly after Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter expressed his dislike for Andy. Now that Wendy’s a single (hot girl), she’s free to be friends with the fellow host.
“Andy and Wendy are looking forward to officially squashing any remaining beef between them on Wendy’s birthday show,” an insider told Hollywood Life “Andy and Wendy have both really missed their friendship, but Andy felt pushed out and found it extremely challenging to be friends with Wendy while Kevin was in the picture,” the pal continued. “Now that he’s out, Wendy and her team felt it was imperative to invite Andy onto her special show. Kevin made it very clear he wasn’t a fan of Andy for no real reason, really.
Will YOU be watching the Wendy/Andy Cohen reunion???
