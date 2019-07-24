Apryl & Moniece Beef, K. Michelle Reveals Her Surrogate & Sidechicks Come Forth In #LHHH Teaser [Video]

Surrogates, Sidechicks, And S&M: Apryl & Moneice Beef, K Michelle Reveals Her Surrogate In Teaser

Are YOU ready for ‘Love And Hip Hop’ to bring it’s messy west coast talent forth? If yes, you’re in luck. It’s almost time for the new #LHHH season, and VH1 has just revealed the first teaser full of drama. Seems like this season they are addressing THAT Apryl-Fizz relationship, looping in Moniece. Also, (we told you already, but) is A1 creeping on Lyrica, again?

On a positive note, K. Michelle is fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother of twins, introducing her surrogate.

The new season returns to VH1 on August 5th. Hit play to see the trailer.