Carbonated Hate? Angry Orchard Cider Fires Manager For Racial Profiling, Interrupts Marriage Proposal To Accuse Black Woman Of Stealing

Angry Orchard Accused Black People Of Stealing During Marriage Proposal

Yeah, there was quite a bit of anger in the orchard…

Things got heated during a wedding proposal at an Angry Orchard location in New York when a manager interrupted a marriage proposal to accuse a Black couple and their friends of stealing a lil’ funky a$$ t-shirt.

Cathie-Marie Hamlet, her boyfriend, and six friends were harassed by security almost as soon as they arrived at Angry Orchard according to her Facebook post.

My boyfriend walked me out to an empty table on the lawn, and before we could sit down, a young lady from security approached us and said to him, “I’m sorry sir, but I have to check yout back pocket. I was told that you stole a T-shirt from from the gift store.”

And then…

She then walked away, and my boyfriend and I sat down at the table and he began his proposal speech. MID PROPOSAL, the same young lady from security walks back towards and says to me, “I’m sorry, I need to check your bag. I was told that he gave it to you, and you put it in your bag.”

Now at this point most people would have lost their s#!t on this heffa, but somehow this saintly woman kept her cool.

“I know you’re just doing your job, but I can’t help but wonder if this is because we’re Black. We’re the only Black people here at your establishment.”

As expected, the employee denied the charge AND THEN…

She departs again, and shortly after my boyfriend pops the question! I say yes, of course. People started cheering. And then the other 6 our friends walked over to us to hug and congratulate us. Then surprise, surprise…the same young lady from security walks over to the group of us and says, “I’m sorry, I didn’t realize you all were a part of the same party. I have to check all of your purses and pockets.”

Read the entire Facebook post below to find out what happened next…

Black folks can’t even ask for a wife in peace. They probably put mayo in Angry Orchard cider anyway. F**k them.