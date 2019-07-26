The Getback Continues: Jordyn Woods Dancing With Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden At The Club Has Twitter In SHAMBLES

Jordyn Woods is really out here living her best life and soaking up Kardashian tears in the process. Just last night the former reality star was in the news for two reasons. One, she was on an episode of Grown-ish, which is another sign that she has really come up after that whole Tristan Thompson fiasco. Two, TMZ cameras spotted her in L.A. at a party getting VERY cozy with one James Harden.

Why is that particularly special news? Because James and Khloe used to date briefly back in the day. Yiiiiikes. You know Khloe is having another meltdown somewhere in her ant farm of sadness. Welp. Cry more.

Jordyn Woods was out with James Harden? Lmao why is she going after all of Khloe’s leftovers 😂🙄 — Pam (@_pamalam_) July 25, 2019

Take a look at the insanely petty reactions to all of it.