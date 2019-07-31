Will Fabolous’ Latest Run-In With The Cops Threaten His Emily B “Harassment” Plea Deal? (Exclusive)

Fabolous Serving 12 Months Of Pre Trial Intervention After Admitting To Harassment Of Emily B

Fabolous is back in hot water after cops popped him for driving without a license, BOSSIP has learned.

Officers from the Leonia, NJ Police Department pulled the “Breathe” rapper over May 24 after spotting him behind the wheel of a 2019 black Rolls Royce that didn’t have a front license plate, according to police. During the stop, the police learned that Fab’s driver’s license was expired and he didn’t have the car’s inspection.

The only reason why his Rolls wasn’t towed by the cops was that another person – possibly on/off partner Emily B. – arrived on the scene and agreed to drive the vehicle away.

Although he wasn’t arrested, cops issued him with two summonses, and he is supposed to appear in court in September, according to municipal records.

We’ve reached out to Fabolous’ lawyer for comment.

This latest incident raised fears that he could jeopardize the terms of his March 2019 plea deal, where he admitted “harassment” of Emily B and her father.

However, BOSSIP can reveal that Fab’s latest interaction with law enforcement will not affect his plea deal. His deal, which included 12 months in a pre-trial intervention program, had a “no conditions” provision, meaning that if he got in trouble it would not change his deal.