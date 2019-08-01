Sure, Jan: Tristan Thompson Kills Jordy Craig Rumor And Says THIS About Alleged Cheating…Gets DESTROYED By Twitter Anyway

Tristan Thompson has spent the last few months trying to mind his business and his NBA offseason, but that hasn’t stopped him from being in the midst of all sorts of rumors and mess. Earlier this week, the internet was convinced he had gotten back together with his ex Jordy Craig after pics of their son appeared on each of their IG accounts. This caused widespread confusion and finger-pointing at Khloe for the Karmic ramifications.

Tristan took to Twitter to clear things up:

I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) July 31, 2019

Then he followed up by defending Khloe…again:

Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) July 31, 2019

This caused Twitter to have ALL the jokes, including begging Khloe to give Tristan his phone back, please! It all got out of hand very quickly and the jokes were FLYING. Take a look…