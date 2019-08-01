Sure, Jan: Tristan Thompson Kills Jordy Craig Rumor And Says THIS About Alleged Cheating…Gets DESTROYED By Twitter Anyway
Tristan Thompson has spent the last few months trying to mind his business and his NBA offseason, but that hasn’t stopped him from being in the midst of all sorts of rumors and mess. Earlier this week, the internet was convinced he had gotten back together with his ex Jordy Craig after pics of their son appeared on each of their IG accounts. This caused widespread confusion and finger-pointing at Khloe for the Karmic ramifications.
Tristan took to Twitter to clear things up:
Then he followed up by defending Khloe…again:
This caused Twitter to have ALL the jokes, including begging Khloe to give Tristan his phone back, please! It all got out of hand very quickly and the jokes were FLYING. Take a look…
