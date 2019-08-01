Truth Hurts: Lizzo Reveals The Stories Behind Some Of Her Craziest F**k Boy Experiences [Video]

Lizzo Relives Her Best And Worst F**K Boy Experiences

In the modern world of dating, there’s one thing that’s pretty impossible to avoid completely: f**k boys. Anyone who is putting themselves out there has most definitely encountered one at least once of twice, and that includes our girl Lizzo.

The songstress stopped by BET to relive some of her craziest dating experiences, talk about how she deals with the f**k boys in her life, and explains that there’s levels to this isht.

Peep the video down below to hear all about her best and worst stories involving f**k boys: