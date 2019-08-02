Forever Dean: Swizz Beatz Pens Alicia Keys A Heartfelt 9-Year Anniversary Message

Swizz Pours Love Into Alicia “Keys” Dean Anniversary Message

Awww, the married life looks lovely on famous couple Swizz Beatz, 40 and Alicia Keys, 38. They’ve been paired up for nine years and shared social media posts dedicated to each other. On July 31, Kaseem Dean aka Swizz reflected on the amazing family he and Alicia have built together in the last decade.

In his personal message to his love, he refers to her by her marital name Mrs. Alicia Dean. How sweet!

9yrs ago we took this pic looking like lil kids in love 🙏🏽 Now it’s 9yrs later with two amazing Kids and we still feel like young love. 🙏🏽 Life and love is a work of greatness in progress 🙏🏽 Everyday we should allow our self to grow stronger and better 🙏🏽 We must keep the fire hot by making each other smile everyday and continue to do spontaneous crazy ass things 😂 Thank you for the best 9yrs of my life I’ve never met a human like you Happy Anniversary Mrs Alicia Dean my Love 4 life

Alicia and Swizz have two beautiful children together. Ages 8 and 4.

