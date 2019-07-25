Lil Wayne Loses $35K In Lawsuit Over Stiffing Private Chef Out Of Back Pay (Exclusive)

D’Antoine Hills Said Lil Wayne Stopped Paying His Salary As A Personal Chef

A judge has found that Lil Wayne stiffed his former personal chef to the tune of nearly $35,000 after the rapper blew off the chance to respond to the case.

D’Antoine Hills sued Weezy and Young Money Entertainment earlier this year for breach of contract.

Hills said he became Lil Wayne’s private chef in 2014. Hills said he’d send Wayne invoices, the rapper was “inconsistent and sporadic” with payments. Hills said although he submitted invoices for a total of $416,544, Wayne only paid him $381,954 for his services between 2014 and 2017.

The “Mrs. Officer” rapper never answered Hills’ complaint, so a Miami Civil Court judge issued a default judgment against him late last month.

The one time “Hot Boy” is now on the hook for a total of $34,589.