Here's What Happened When A$AP Rocky Was Found GUILTY Of Assault
- By Bossip Staff
A$AP Rocky’s Guilty Verdict Sets Off Twitter Chaos
Welp, Sweden has spoken and slapped A$AP Rocky with a guilty verdict that comes with a fine and no jail time. So, basically, a small win for the humbled Rap fashionisto who spent weeks in a Swedish prison after a now infamous scuffle with fans-gone-crazy and phony concern from President Trump.
Now that it’s finally over we look forward to seeing how Rocky moves after those regrettable comments that divided the whole entire internet for WEEKS.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over A$AP Rocky’s guilty verdict on the flip.
