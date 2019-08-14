Here’s What Happened When A$AP Rocky Was Found GUILTY Of Assault

The jury that just found A$AP Rocky guilty on assault charges in Sweden pic.twitter.com/XY6w1O0JRz — alex (@AlexUlrichh) August 14, 2019

A$AP Rocky’s Guilty Verdict Sets Off Twitter Chaos

Welp, Sweden has spoken and slapped A$AP Rocky with a guilty verdict that comes with a fine and no jail time. So, basically, a small win for the humbled Rap fashionisto who spent weeks in a Swedish prison after a now infamous scuffle with fans-gone-crazy and phony concern from President Trump.

Now that it’s finally over we look forward to seeing how Rocky moves after those regrettable comments that divided the whole entire internet for WEEKS.

everyone: #FreeRocky sweden: ok fine everyone: phew sweden: sike nah asap rocky's guilty everyone: pic.twitter.com/28nYH4sSel — Asma [] (@AlrightAsma) August 14, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over A$AP Rocky’s guilty verdict on the flip.