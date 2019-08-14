No F***in’ Problem: ASAP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Shady A$$ Sweden, Luckily He’s Never Going Back

ASAP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Sweden

A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in Sweden but fortunately, he won’t have to suffer the consequences some of us feared he would.

According to reports in XXL, Rocky has been given a 6-month suspended sentence but won’t have to serve any further jail time after spending more than 30 days locked down. Despite arguing that he was acting in self-defense, Swedish prosecutors said Rocky and his co-defendant attacked the teenage with glass bottles.

“The defendants have claimed that they acted in self-defense,” reads one part of the press release. “Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack. Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation.”

As with most of these types of cases, Rocky and co. were ordered to pay Mustafa monetary damages for “integrity and pain and suffering”, however, it was noted that the teen got less money than he asked for.

We sure it was an ugly few weeks for Rocky but at least he has his freedom and a very valuable lesson learned.