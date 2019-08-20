This Country: Ex-Politician Charged With Threatening To Shoot Restaurant Owner & “Muslims Standing Outside” 

Former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Bill Starrels Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Restaurant Owner & “Muslims Standing Outside”

The threat of violence in American continues to loom near for those pushed to the margins or vilified.

According to WTOP, a former Georgetown Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Bill Starrels has been charged with threatening to kill a Middle Eastern restaurant owner, “and the Muslims standing outside.”

Documents in D.C. Superior Court reported that around midnight on May 24, Starrels visited Charcoal Town Hookah and Shawarma on 31st St. NW “and was very irate, complaining of noise and loud talk coming from within the restaurant.”

The owner of the establishment, Bashar Mehiar, explained to police that Starrels threatened to shoot him and his customers.

“I am going to shoot you, your customers, and the Muslims standing outside,” he said.

The affidavit in support of the arrest warrant says D.C. police reported two witnesses, who work at the restaurant, overhearing Starrels threats to shoot Mehiar.

Starrels faces charges of attempted threats to do bodily harm, which is a misdemeanor.

The restaurant owner has explained that Starrels has been asked multiple times in the past not to return to the establishment “due to his harassing behavior.”

The man was an ANC commissioner from 2000 to 2017, when he was beat out in an election.

Starrels pleaded not guilty to his charges when he was arraigned on August 13. His attorney, Joseph Gonzalez, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.