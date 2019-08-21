For The Naturalistas: Design Essentials Celebrates New Platinum Collection With Swanky Soiree

Design Essentials Platinum Collection Product Launch

Design Essentials recently held a Platinum Experience in Atlanta attended by top hairstylists and influencers. The haircare brand hosted its Design Essentials’ Platinum Collection Product Launch over the weekend. Attendees included TV Host/Real Housewives hairstylist Derek Jae who posed for pics with the brand’s platinum swag bags.

Derek and other attendees of the Platinum Experience enjoyed posh design, tasty treats, craft cocktails, and luxury experiences.

The full Platinum Collection was specifically crafted free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates to appeal to the growing naturalista consumer and stylists. The full collection launch is available at online retailers and will be released in JC Penny’s in the fall.

