Kim K Flosses Her Photogenic Foursome… Including Snake Charmer Chicago
Kim Kardashian Poses On Bahamian Beach With All Four Of Her Kids
Kim Kardashian is sharing her first family photo with all FOUR of her babies! The reality star, prison reform activist and beauty biz entrepreneur took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to share a couple stunning shots of herself and her four kids, North, 6, Saint 3, Chicago 19 months and Psalm 3 months.
Her caption revealed just how rough it was wrangling the bunch:
“Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”
Her daughters wore silver one piece suits to match their mama, while sons Psalm and Saint sported dark green trunks. Pretty sweet right? For those who will likely inquire about the bandage North is seen wearing in the second photo, Mama Kim told commenters nothing is wrong with her eldest daughter, she just “wanted to wear that.”
Hit the flip for some more great flicks of the West kids.
We watched this clip no less than ten times y’all! Would you believe baby Chicago is absolutely fearless when it comes to snakes? Kim shared a clip of baby handling this reptile like a professional animal wrangler. Just look at how she stares the snake in the face. Would it freak you out if your kid was this calm about snakes? We’re gonna just go ahead and assume that the animal was non venomous and posed no risk. Absolutely DO NOT try this at home guys!
We don’t want to pick favorites but Saint just seems like the sweetest of all the Kardashian West kiddos. His little chubby cheeks are just theeeee CUTEST.
North West and Saint West’s sibling rivalry hasn’t improved AT ALL by the way. The pair were pictured alongside baby brother Psalm earlier this week in a snap Kim captioned, “It was going so good…. swipe ➡️ 😂”. In the first frame North sweetly holds her 3-month-old brother Psalm, while Saint joins her, holding up the peace sign for the second shot, but by the time you swipe to the third frame North and Saint are mean mugging each other while Psalm innocently stares down the camera lens.
