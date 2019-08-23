Les Bi Honest? Miley Cyrus Swears She NEVER Broke Vows By Bumpin’ Boxes Behind Liam’s Back

Miley Cyrus says she’s not gonna let y’all lie on her. The actress and country singer took to Instagram to plead her case after much speculation that her current romance with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter lead to her split from hubby Liam Hemsworth.

I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom. I f***ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it, I swung on a wrecking ball naked, there are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.

But the truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam an I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was younger.