Tom Holland’s Dad Gives His Two Cents On The Sony-Marvel Feud Over ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Holland’s Father Weighs In On The Sony-Marvel Disagreement

Following the heart-breaking news that Sony and Marvel Studios would no longer be working on Spider-Man films together–meaning Spidey would vanish from the MCU–Tom Holland has broken his silence with a small message for Marvel fans.

Also getting fans attention is a message from his dad, Dominic Holland, who has called on both Sony and Disney to settle their differences and find a way to reconcile this separation.

In a blog post titled, “Stormy Waters,” Dominic insists that he knows “nothing about the impasse between Sony and Marvel.” As the father of Spider-Man, he’s reportedly received multiple requests for comments in light of the corporate drama.

“My hunch is that the show will continue,” Holland added. He later went on to say that he wasn’t “taking any sides” in a second post titled “Fake news and for the record…,” referring to click bait headlines about his first post where he clarified some of his thoughts.

As for Spidey himself, Tom Holland hasn’t commented directly on the situation–but he did have a little gift for MCU fans in light of the recent reports.

The 23-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram alongside Robert Downey Jr., which includes one of them posing together with their characters’ action figures. Holland had fans crying in the comments because of his emotional callback of a caption, “We did it Mr. Stark!”

While Tom Holland most like can’t comment on the Sony/Marvel beef directly because of his contract, he probably doesn’t know much more than the rest of us, anyway.

The Spider-Man star has said in interviews that he initially found out he got the role when Marvel posted about it on Instagram–so it’s a possibility that he didn’t know he might be leaving the MCU until the internet informed us all.