Kanye West Hosts A Special Sunday Service In Dayton, Ohio To Show Support For Mass Shooting Victims

Kanye Brings Sunday Service To Dayton, Ohio For Mass Shooting Victims

Another special edition of Kanye West’s Sunday Service took place this weekend, this time in Dayton, Ohio.

The event wasn’t even announced to the public until the morning of the performance, according to reports from People. Kim Kardashian is the one who shared the news on Twitter, writing that the whole thing happened “in support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting.” She attended the event along with North and Saint and was there alongside some of those who were impacted by the Dayton shooting.

In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting https://t.co/RFr8A4birh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2019

The performance was livestreamed, and you can rewatch the whole thing here.

This Sunday Service performance took place as apart of Dave Chappelle’s block party for Dayton residents, Gem City Shine. In one video from the event, Dave told the crowd, “Dayton, today the whole world is looking at you,” adding that while the town had “been through a tough time,” they were still standing.

“We’re still strong and the only way—the best way, that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before. We will not let those people die in vain” he continued before thanking his friend Kanye for coming out.

