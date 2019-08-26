Diddy Breaks His Silence On Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership… Here’s What BROTHER LOVE Had To Say

Diddy Responds To Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership

The internet has been DRAGGING TF out of Jay-Z after learning about his dealings with the NFL, but now, Diddy is speaking up and he says it’s time to come together. In a message posted to Instagram this morning, Diddy says Hov has been there for the Black community and that he’s “proud” of those who are attempting to take some action.

“Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me. He always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!!,” he wrote. I’m so proud of @kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make. I’ll continue to support him in every way possible. ⁣I’m also proud of my brother JAY Z for showing how it should be done! It’s time to play chess not checkers, I believe he is going to do some incredible things. ⁣I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally. He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had…”

In case you missed it, everyone from fans to celebrities had something to say about Jay-Z partnering with the NFL. Hov’s response was pretty much that it’s time to move forward and take action.

“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase,” he told ESPN. “There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’ “For me it’s like action, [an] actionable item, what are we gonna do with it? Everyone heard, we hear what you’re saying, and everybody knows I agree with what you’re saying [in Kaepernick’s underlying message]. So what are we gonna do? You know what I’m saying? [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.”

