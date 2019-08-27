Melanin Magic: These Baddies Brought Their Beauty To ‘BLACK GIRLS ROCK!’ [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

#BlackGirlMagic

“Black Girls Rock” 2019 Photos

A bevy of beauties attended BET’s annual “BLACK GIRLS ROCK!” awards show taping and brought their melanin magic to the red carpet. The ceremony took place at The New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Angela Bassett, Regina King, Ciara, and H.E.R. were honored.

Host Niecy Nash was on hand and rocked a hot pink ensemble…

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

while Remy Ma rocked a custom Karen Sabag gown.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

LaLa Milan wore an Ankara print Lavie By CK dress…

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

and Erykah Badu looked glowing and garden ready.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Later she sat side by side with her ex Common who hit the stage with her.

Erykah Common

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Getty

Other celebs seen on the scene included Ciara who stunned in Zuhair Murad couture….

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

and Angela Bassett who looked beautiful in Alberta Ferretti.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

 

“Black Girls Rock!”  premieres September 8 at 8/7c.

Ari Lennox looked pretty in pink before hitting the stage.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Issa Rae was glowing in green.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

The “Vocal Bible” Brandy rocked an eclectic ensemble.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Lil Mama had TWO outfit changes.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

BET’s “Black Coffee” host Gia Peppers looked summertime fine in orange.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Skai Jackson rocked this printed piece.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Monica posed with the “Mothers of the Movement.”

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Jessie Woo rocked gold.

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

Black Girls Rock

Source: Zuma / Splash News

    Black Girls Rock

    Source: Zuma / Splash News

    Black Girls Rock

    Source: Zuma / Splash News

    Black Girls Rock

    Source: Zuma / Splash News

    Black Girls Rock

    Source: Zuma / Splash News

    Black Girls Rock

    Source: Zuma / Splash News

    Black Girls Rock

    Source: Zuma / Splash News

