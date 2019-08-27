Melanin Magic: These Baddies Brought Their Beauty To ‘BLACK GIRLS ROCK!’ [Photos]

#BlackGirlMagic

“Black Girls Rock” 2019 Photos

A bevy of beauties attended BET’s annual “BLACK GIRLS ROCK!” awards show taping and brought their melanin magic to the red carpet. The ceremony took place at The New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Angela Bassett, Regina King, Ciara, and H.E.R. were honored.

Host Niecy Nash was on hand and rocked a hot pink ensemble…

while Remy Ma rocked a custom Karen Sabag gown.

LaLa Milan wore an Ankara print Lavie By CK dress…

and Erykah Badu looked glowing and garden ready.

Later she sat side by side with her ex Common who hit the stage with her.

Other celebs seen on the scene included Ciara who stunned in Zuhair Murad couture….

and Angela Bassett who looked beautiful in Alberta Ferretti.

“Black Girls Rock!” premieres September 8 at 8/7c.