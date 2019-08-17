We Stan: R&Baddie Normani Snatches Twitter’s Edges With Nostalgia-Splashed “Motivation” Video
- By Bossip Staff
Normani’s Dazzling “Motivation” Video Shatters Twitter
Rising superstar Normani is snatching the internet’s edges with her nostalgia-splashed “Motivation” video that gave us everything we’ve been waiting for from the impossibly talented solo sensation.
Bursting with breathtaking energy, “Motivation” sizzles and pops with infectious ’90s visuals sprinkled with dazzling athleticism (and FLIPS) that have us (and literally everyone else) THIRSTY for more.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Normani’s game-changing “Motivation” video on the flip.
Oh, nothing. Just some essential Normani deliciousness.
