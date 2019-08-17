We Stan: R&Baddie Normani Snatches Twitter’s Edges With Nostalgia-Splashed “Motivation” Video

Me and my bestie trynna recreate the fence scene from @Normani’s Motivation video pic.twitter.com/ZiTGVkWrI6 — WanLuv (@WanjiraL) August 17, 2019

Normani’s Dazzling “Motivation” Video Shatters Twitter

Rising superstar Normani is snatching the internet’s edges with her nostalgia-splashed “Motivation” video that gave us everything we’ve been waiting for from the impossibly talented solo sensation.

Bursting with breathtaking energy, “Motivation” sizzles and pops with infectious ’90s visuals sprinkled with dazzling athleticism (and FLIPS) that have us (and literally everyone else) THIRSTY for more.

Just imagine Normani doing THIS on the #VMAs stage pic.twitter.com/8BjeOb8Hvf — OT5H Access (@5HAccess) August 17, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Normani’s game-changing “Motivation” video on the flip.