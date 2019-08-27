Seen On The Scene: Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Winnie Harlow & More Celebrate VMAs At Missy Elliott’s After Party

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Winnie Harlow & More Celebrate VMAs At Missy Elliott’s After Party

Last night, Missy Elliott took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to not only give a legendary performance but also to receive the iconic Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. After the show was the star-studded after party full of A-list celebrities celebrating her big win. Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Adriana Lima, and Winnie Harlow were in attendance.

The A-list stars enjoyed specialty Courvoisier® cocktails throughout the night and took it back by turning up to Missy’s top hits over the years and the iconic rapper was gifted an exclusive bottle of L’Essence de Courvoisier® – an extremely old and rare eaux de vie, dating from the last two centuries.

