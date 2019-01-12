Official Girl: Cassie And Alex Fine Are Still Going Strong…But Who’s Perturbing Puffy Via Text?

Cassie Posts Up With Her New Boo & Diddy Tweets He’s Not Arguing

Diddy and Cassie are really done! It’s been taking time for some fans to realize, but not them.

Diddy tweeted this cryptic tweet about not arguing with folks this year. Moving forward, Diddy will be sending “Ok” texts to those who didn’t get the memo. Folks were wondering if he had been referring to Cassie, his ex-girlfriend of over 10 years. In general, Diddy seems like his focus has been on his family and self-care.

I’m not arguing in 2019. I’m sending “ok” and going on about my life…. FYI — Diddy (@Diddy) January 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the former woman of Diddy’s life is still going strong with her new boyfriend. Cassie posted up another nail in the coffin photo with Mr. Fine on Instagram last night. The two were dressed in complementary attire, seemingly at an event. Fans also notice that Cassie deleted all of her past Instagram photos. She seems ready for a fresh start.

Anywho, the jokes flew after Puffy seemed bothered in his tweet while Cassie has been on a love binge with Alex Fine.

Cassie: *posts pic with another man* Diddy: https://t.co/Jx77WuQ1Y5 — I tweet (@c__suave) January 11, 2019

Unless it’s Cassie — Cassie 🌸 (@MeiLingShow_) January 10, 2019

