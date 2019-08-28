I Need A…: Twitter Is Using Cassie’s Engagement To Once Again CLOWN Diddy For Not Putting A Ring On It
- By Bossip Staff
Cassie’s Engagement Gets Diddy Dissed
Cassie is really out here living her absolute finest life imaginable and it’s beautiful to see. Over the course of just one year, she found a man, got pregnant with that man and got engaged. This came after spending damn near all her 20s on the arm of one Diddy who seemed to show no interest in actually putting a ring on her finger.
So now that Cassie has gone on to a whole entire family, Twitter is ready to clown the hell out of Diddy and using Cassie’s lockdown summer as another reason to drag his a$$.
Take a look…
