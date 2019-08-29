Unearthed R&Beef: Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris Blasts ‘Tree-Hugging’ Dallas Austin For Alleging The ‘A**hole’ Singers Secretly Slandered Babyface

Nathan Morris Responds To Dallas Austin Interview Ripping Boyz II Men

Yikes! Dallas Austin has unearthed whatever beef he has with Boyz II Men in a recent Vlad TV interview, and the group’s founder Nathan Morris is on his HEAD about it.

In the interview clip, Dallas, who produced mega-hits “End Of The Road” and “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye” for the singers, says the Boyz were super cocky “a**holes” after finding success, making it hard to work with them on their second album. He said all they did was BRAG about their Rolexes and new money. Against his judgment, Dallas did get back in the studio with the men and he brought in Babyface to play them a reference track called “I’ll Make Love To You”.

According to Dallas, the singers were RUDE to Babyface, saying the song was ‘horrible’ and they could do better. SMH. Take a listen to it here at the 4:25 mark.

Welp! Nathan Morris dusted off his Instagram page to address Dallas’ allegation that the group disrespected Babyface and were cocky cornballs. Hit the flip to see how he defends his legacy.