BBWLA Beef: Jennifer Williams Blasts ‘Phony’ Malaysia & Evelyn For ‘Sip & Shop’ Shade

Jennifer Williams Calls Out Malaysia Pargo And Evelyn Lozada
During the latest episode of “Basketball Wives,” the ladies attended a charity event for Jennifer Williams that was unfortunately marred by shade. Jennifer held a sip and shop at a boutique in honor of her late mother who died from cancer.
Unfortunately for her, several of her castmates decided to show up and show OUT including Jakie Christie who dared Feby Torres to step outside to “talk.”
That fisticuffs never happened but what did happen was some shade throwing via Evelyn Lozada and Malaysia Pargo. Both ladies who’ve had beef with Jennifer shadily made comments about the event under their breath.
That set Jennifer Williams off on Twitter.
“So here is the set up to the BS! This event is honoring my mother and yes I want the memories. If you don’t f*^k with me, don’t come and be fake and phony! I’m so tired of this BS!” wrote Jennifer.
Ooop!
Do YOU think the ladies were being “phony” by showing up to Jennifer Williams’ event???
Mind you, THIS is how Malaysia shared a pic from the event on social media. She clearly covered up Jennifer’s face.
SHAAAADE!
Jennifer was appalled by not only Malaysia and Evelyn but by Jackie interrupting her event to try to fight Feby.
Jennifer didn’t let up on the ladies on Twitter.
Despite the drama, Jennifer recapped the event on social and gave a special shoutout to her sister who attended but wasn’t shown.
Thank you to everyone who supported my @classygirlwardrobe Sip & Shop. I feel so blessed my sister was able to fly in town so we could honor our mother although they failed to show her smh. This was such a special & important night to me. A special thank you to my tribe who without them I wouldn’t be able to pull it off @blessbetrue @nikkimarz @lexichow_. Also a special thank you to my sponsors @ciroc @notjustoctober @fashionbombdaily! Please go to www.notjustoctober.org to donate to an organization that is helping to change lives of women suffering from cancer. Shout out to my jeweler @sneelyjewelry for making these custom rose gold name plates that I gave to my sister and best friend who lost their mothers to cancer. Again, thank you to everyone who came out to support including my cast members. I hope you are smiling down on me MOM. I miss you dearly but trying to be strong ❤️
The ladies looked like they were in good spirits at Jennifer’s event–too bad there was so much shade being thrown.
