Ahoy, Gilligan! Twitter Absolutely DESTROYED Fabolous After Meg Thee Stallion Let Him Drive The Boat
- By Bossip Staff
Fabolous Drove Meg Thee Stallion’s Boat
Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer is trucking along. The Summer includes a lot of “driving the boat.” For those who don’t know, driving the boat is when she pours liquor down someone’s throat. Celebrities are lining up for the boat ride, too. The latest to hop on the trend is…Fabolous? Word?
The video of him that damn close to Megan has Twitter mobilizing to drag him and protect her at all costs. Fab might have wanted to stood this one out because his a$$ is getting super dragged for all of this.
Take a look…
