Litty Like A F’n T*tty: Watch The Teaser For Netflix’s New Hip Hop Series “Rhythm + Flow” [VIDEO]

Cardi B, T.I. And Chance The Rapper Appear In Teaser For “Rhythm + Flow”

It’s finally here! NETFLIX just dropped the new teaser for the FIRST EVER hip-hop competition show “Rhythm + Flow” where Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. judge hopefuls looking to be the next big thing. Check it out below:

What did you think? Will you be watching?

Netflix announced the October 9 premiere date for the hip hop competition series Rhythm + Flow by unveiling the teaser during Cardi B’s co-headlining set at the 2019 Made In America Festival. Starting October 9, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes:

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 09): The Auditions (episodes 1-4)

Week 2 (Wednesday, October 16): Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos (episodes 5-7)

Week 3 (Wednesday, October 23): Samples, Collaborations & Finale (episodes 8-10)

Show Synopsis:

Global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow,

Netflix’s first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.