Drunk In Love… BeyBey Puts Pregnancy Rumors To Rest, Spotted D’Usse Drankin’ At Made In America

Beyoncé And Jay Z Photographed At Made In America Festival

It’s that time of year again — when the coupled up Carters round up their kiddos and head to Philadelphia for Labor Day weekend to watch their friends, and some of their artists, perform at Made In America Festival. While many festival goers flock to Philly to watch the show, the VIP’s at the festival grounds flock to the D’USSE lounge — and that includes Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Bey was photographed toting around a D’USSE flask full of that ‘gnac — pretty much destroying all the speculation that she might be pregnant again. Well it’s good to see the Carters having a good time. Check out more photos below: