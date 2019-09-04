Yammmazing Grace: Ashanti Blessed Us With Another Thigh Meat Thirst Trap In Paradise

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

When ever it comes to you… link in bio

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Ashanti Melts Instagram (AGAIN)

By now, you should know we’re a shameless Ashanti stan site dedicated to telling you about her every mouthwatering move on the gram. Oh yes, we stan and melted at the sight of her slayyying on yet another beach with her thigh meats (and a horse) on full display.

Whew, ‘Shanti plays no games in paradise where she seems to always be despite popping up and turning heads everywhere else in Hollyweird.

View this post on Instagram

Exotics…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Hit the flip for another essential Ashanti thirst trap in paradise.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Naturally passionate…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

    Oh hey, you’re welcome!

