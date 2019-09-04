Seen On The Scene: Quavo, Rick Ross, Floyd Mayweather & More Party At DAYLIGHT In Vegas

- By Bossip Staff
Daylight And Light LDW Parties With Jeezy, Rick Ross, Saweetie

Source: Courtesy DAYLIGHT Beach Club and LIGHT Nightclub / Courtesy DAYLIGHT Beach Club and LIGHT Nightclub

Quavo, Rick Ross, Floyd Mayweather & More Party At DAYLIGHT In Vegas

 

While the Labor Day weekend turn up was real down south, the turn up was on TEN in Vegas as Jeezy, Rick Ross, Saweetie – bae, Quavo not far behind – and more attended and performed at multiple parties at DAYLIGHT and LIGHT Nightclubs in Vegas.

Daylight And Light LDW Parties With Jeezy, Rick Ross, Saweetie

Source: Courtesy DAYLIGHT Beach Club and LIGHT Nightclub / Courtesy DAYLIGHT Beach Club and LIGHT Nightclub

Ross headlined Labor Day Weekend at The LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Saturday, August, 31. Miami’s own “biggest boss” kicked off the weekend, performing his classic hits “Aston Martin Music”, “B.M.F”, as well as “White Lines” off of his new album “Port of Miami 2”.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Bangers, Bikini Body, Celeb Association

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.