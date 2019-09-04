Seen On The Scene: Quavo, Rick Ross, Floyd Mayweather & More Party At DAYLIGHT In Vegas

Quavo, Rick Ross, Floyd Mayweather & More Party At DAYLIGHT In Vegas

While the Labor Day weekend turn up was real down south, the turn up was on TEN in Vegas as Jeezy, Rick Ross, Saweetie – bae, Quavo not far behind – and more attended and performed at multiple parties at DAYLIGHT and LIGHT Nightclubs in Vegas.

Ross headlined Labor Day Weekend at The LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Saturday, August, 31. Miami’s own “biggest boss” kicked off the weekend, performing his classic hits “Aston Martin Music”, “B.M.F”, as well as “White Lines” off of his new album “Port of Miami 2”.