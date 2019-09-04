Inside R. Kelly’s Life Behind Bars (Exclusive)

Disgraced Singer Remains Held Without Bail For Alleged Serial Sex Abuse Of School Girls

R. Kelly’s transition from an international celebrity to a jailed accused pedophile has been anything but smooth.

That’s according to court papers that the feds just filed in connection to his child sex abuse case, which reveals details of his life in prison – including the fact that he went through three different cellmates in less than two weeks.

R. Kelly has been locked up since July in two simultaneous federal sex abuse cases where prosecutors alleged that he preyed on young women and girls for several years with impunity. He has pled not guilty and has been held without bail pending trial.

Since being locked up, the feds described R. Kelly as being a nightmare inmate who has defied staff orders at least once and waffles between wanting to spend his days in general population and in housing for special needs prisoners.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch said Kelly himself initially chose to stay in the special housing unit when he first arrived at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center because of perceived threats and there being “too many people” there.