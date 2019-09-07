Strappy Birthday! Megan Thee Stallion Backs That Thang Up On A Lady-Lovin’ Fan, Best Present EVER

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On Lesbian Stud As Birthday Present

Megan Thee Stallion is a woman of the people. She’s an equal-opportunity twerk queen and we absolutely love her for it.

The video below floated down our TL yesterday and we HAD to share it with you all! Apparently, during her show in Milwaukee, things got SUPER turnt when Meg brought some hotties on stage and one particular young lady got an experience that she will never ever forget.

Periodddd it’s me I’m the stud 🥵🥳🥳 https://t.co/eNk89iYJtu — Moneybagg Jay 🤤💰 (@_ShitnowJay) September 7, 2019

Not only did Meg back that azz up on ol’ girl, she memorialized the cake-shaking moment on her Facebook page AND shouted the girl out!

“Girl in video; Jada Ivey 🥳😛 go wish her a happy birthday tell her I sent you❤️”

THIS is how you’re supposed to move if you want to keep the goodwill of your fans. Meg gets it.

Happy birthday Jada Ivey!